Telangana issues urgent alert to stop Almont-Kid syrup after toxic adulteration found

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday issued an urgent advisory asking the public to immediately stop using Almont-Kid Syrup, a commonly prescribed medicine for allergies and asthma in children, after it was found adulterated with the highly toxic substance Ethylene Glycol (EG).

The DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, following a laboratory report that declared the syrup — Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup — adulterated.

“In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said in its notification.

The administration also urged people to report possession of the product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through its toll-free number.

Ethylene Glycol is a poisonous industrial chemical that can cause severe health complications if ingested.

The advisory said the syrup (Batch No.: AL-24002) was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.