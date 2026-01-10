‘Kaalipotka’: Swastika Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Himika Bose and Sreya Bhattacharya rap in quirky title track

Bangla ZEE5 Friday launched the title track of its upcoming web series Kaalipotka, offering a glimpse into the dark and unapologetically bold world of the show directed by Abhirup Ghosh.

The track, titled Kaalipotka, features singer Jojo Mukherjee on vocals, with rap segments performed by lead actresses Swastika Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Himika Bose and Sreya Bhattacharya.

Composed by Kuntal De and written by lyricist Victor Mukherjee, the track blends traditional melodies with contemporary rap. The lyrics explore power, inner turmoil and resistance, elements central to the narrative of the show. The words explore themes of strength, agency and defiance while asserting women’s voices against prevailing societal structures.

The video of the title track also features the principal cast, including Swastika Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Himika Bose, Sreya Bhattacharya and Anirban Chakrabarti.

“Kaalipotka is a celebration of women empowerment. It showcases the impactful journey of the four dynamic characters, Sreema, Minoti, Rani and Rinku who belong to the underprivileged section of the society. The storyline promises power-packed performances the audiences will surely love,” director Abhirup Ghosh said in a statement.

“Kaalipotka will mark Bangla ZEE5’s first release of the year. This series will tell the gripping story of four fearless women whose resilience and strength embody the spirit of feminine power, promising a compelling and impactful watch,” Rusa Banerjee, Business Head, Bangla ZEE5, added.