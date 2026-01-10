MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Tu Yaa Main’ teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav run for life as crocodile gets loose

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the upcoming mystery thriller is set to release this Valentine’s Day

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.01.26, 01:33 PM
Still from 'Tu Yaa Main' teaser

Still from 'Tu Yaa Main' teaser Instagram

Two content creators, played by Shanaya Kapoor and Gourav Adarsh, struggle for survival after encountering a crocodile in the latest teaser of Tu Yaa Main.

Dropped on Friday, the two‑minute‑15‑second teaser introduces Shanaya as a popular social‑media influencer who crosses paths with Adarsh Gourav’s character, a struggling content creator.

Romance blooms as they dive into quirky games, adding a fresh spin to the usual dating formula and making it the perfect ‘date fright’ experience for their followers.

However, things take a sinister turn after Shanaya and Adarsh’s characters decide to trap a crocodile as part of their eccentric dating game, but the creature breaks free and chases them.

“This Valentine’s, love bites back. Like for love & share for survival,” the makers of the film wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, known for movies like Wazir and Dange. The film is loosely based on the 2018 Thai thriller drama The Pool.

Produced by Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, the upcoming film is presented by Aanand L Rai. Further details about the cast are yet to be announced.

Shanaya was last seen in Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The film marked her acting debut.

Adarsh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora

Tu Yaa Main is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day.

