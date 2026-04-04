Sanjay Gupta clarifies his cryptic 'khoda pahaad' tweet was not directed at ‘Ramayana’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has clarified that his cryptic tweet on Thursday has nothing to do with the teaser glimpse from Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

On April 2, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra unveiled the first look of Kapoor as Rama. Soon after the launch, Gupta posted a cryptic message on X, writing: “KHODA PAHAAD... NIKLA CHUHA.”

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The timing of the post led to speculation among users, many of whom linked it to the teaser release. Responding to the conjecture, Gupta denied any connection. “No, not at all. I don’t want to comment on it and it’s not regarding Ramayana,” he told Hindustan Times.

In a separate, now-deleted post, Gupta wrote, “Obvious observation. VfX companies don’t win Oscars. The technicians do.”

The remark was interpreted by some as an indirect reference to DNEG, which is handling the film’s VFX and recently won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for Dune: Part Two at the 97th Academy Awards.

Prior to the India launch, Kapoor, along with Malhotra and Tiwari, unveiled the first look at a special screening in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Speaking at the event, Kapoor said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 scheduled to follow on Diwali 2027.