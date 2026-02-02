Donald Trump slams Grammy Awards, threatens to sue host Trevor Noah over Epstein remarks

US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Grammy Awards and threatened to take legal action against host Trevor Noah over jokes made during the ceremony, including remarks linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable,” and added, “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

The comment appeared to reference Disney taking over broadcast rights for the awards beginning next year.

Trump’s post referred to Noah’s monologue during the show, in which the comedian took jibes at the president. Before the Song of the Year award was announced, Noah said, “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Reacting to audible gasps from the audience, Noah added, “Oh I told you it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

The president accused Noah of making false statements. “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” Trump added.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump continued.

Truth Social

Trump warned the comedian to retract the claim or face legal action. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” he wrote. “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you”.

The 2026 Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Monday (IST).

Neither Noah nor Grammy organisers have officially responded publicly to Trump’s remarks.