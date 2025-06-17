Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty begin shooting for Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have begun shooting for the upcoming film Border 2, Sunny Deol announced on Tuesday alongside a photo from the sets.

The duo joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the third shooting schedule kicked off at Pune’s National Defence Academy on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with the entire team, Sunny wrote, “When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy.”

“On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border 2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026,” he further added.

Border 2 serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama, Border. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day. Varun, Diljit and Ahan play valiant soldiers in the film.

Director Anurag Singh has previously helmed films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).