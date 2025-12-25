Dharma Productions denies allegations of plagiarism against Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’

Dharma Productions has categorically denied allegations of plagiarism levelled by author-journalist Puja Changoiwala against Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which is India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

Changoiwala alleged that the film was copied from her 2021 novel of the same name, which also deals with the hardships faced by migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Dharma Productions rejected all such claims, adding that Homebound is a licensed adaptation of a New York Times article. Further, the banner said their legal team has already responded to the notice issued by Changoiwala.

“The allegations of copyright infringement are unfounded, and Dharma categorically denies the same. A legal notice has been received and duly responded to by Dharma’s legal counsel. Homebound is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by the New York Times article by Basharat Peer, with all requisite rights lawfully acquired and due credit duly provided,” the makers said in a statement.

“Dharma has become aware through media reports of an alleged pre-suit mediation before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court; however, no formal communication has been received to date. Dharma is adopting a firm legal position and, as the matter is sub judice, will not comment further,” the statement further said.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film hit theatres in India on September 26.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound is currently streaming on Netflix.