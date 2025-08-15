‘Raghu Dakat’ teaser: Dev’s vigilante warrior battles British rulers in Dhrubo Banerjee’s period drama

The official teaser for Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, starring Dev in the titular role, was dropped by the makers on Friday to mark Independence Day 2025.

The one-minute-47-second-long teaser shows British colonisers unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal until a vigilante warrior rises from the ranks to save the downtrodden people. Raghu Dakat also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

“Rebellion flows in his veins, protest is in his blood. Raghu Dakat is coming,” the official handle of SVF wrote in the caption.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat has been a passion project for both Dhrubo Banerjee and Dev. First announced in 2021, the film faced several delays before going on floors earlier this year.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, and Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani at the box office this Durga Puja.