New ‘Arirang’ teaser dropped by BTS revisits history of the Korean folk song

Ahead of the release of their comeback album Arirang, K-pop boy band BTS dropped an animated teaser tracing the history of the Korean folk song and the first-ever recording of the eponymous track by seven young Korean students in May 1896.

Dropped on Friday, the clip titled What Is Your Love Song? features a group of seven Korean students from Howard University. Based on a 1896 article published in The Washington Post, the group of Korean students recorded the song during their stay in the US and helped popularise it among a wider audience.

The seven students were notable for being among the first Koreans to study in the US.

The video draws parallels between that significant moment — when Korean culture found a place at Howard — and 2013, the year BTS debuted and later emerged as one of the leading global pop sensations of the 21st century.

The video then transitioned to BTS performing at concerts around the world.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations. The song is also called the unofficial national anthem of Korea.

BTS had previously performed a live cover of the folk song at KCON 2016 France on June 14, 2016. Old clips of the performance are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Following the album’s release on March 20, BTS members – RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul.

The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows — breaking records for the largest in K-pop history. It will also feature a 360-degree stage design.