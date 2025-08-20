Decline in earnings continues for Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ on Day 6

The decline in daily collection for Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2, continued at the domestic box office on their sixth day in theatres, trade figures show.

Coolie began its box office journey on August 14 with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On Day 2, the film witnessed a marginal drop in collections, raking in Rs 54.75 crore nett. However, on Day 3, the earnings dropped to Rs 39.5 crore nett.

On Day 4, the Rajinikanth-starrer added Rs 35.25 crore nett to its earnings. However, on Monday, the collection dropped by 66 per cent to Rs 12 crore nett. Tuesday added an additional Rs 9.5 crore nett to the earnings, taking the nett domestic total to Rs 216 crore nett.

While War 2 had a rather modest beginning at the box office, it picked up pace on Day 2. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 52 crore nett in all languages on Day 1. It earned another Rs 57.85 crore nett on Day 2. The earnings dropped to Rs 33.25 crore nett on the third day, followed by Rs 32.65 crore nett on Day 4.

War 2 witnessed a 73 per cent drop in daily collection to Rs 8.75 crore nett on Monday. With Tuesday’s Rs 8.25 crore nett, the domestic total of the YRF spy thriller film stands at Rs 192.75 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.