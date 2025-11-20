MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ sees drop in daily collection on Wednesday

Also starring R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark in India

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.11.25, 05:51 PM
Still from 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Still from 'De De Pyaar De 2' File Photo

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a dip in its daily collections at the domestic box office on Wednesday, its sixth day in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

The Anshul Sharma-directed comedy film, a sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, earned Rs 3.50 crore nett in India on Wednesday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

At the time the report was published on Thursday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 48.19 crore nett.

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta.

The film follows 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish Mehra (Ajay), who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul) family to get their approval. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father Rajji Khurana (Madhavan), who is younger than him.

Dulquer Salmaan-led Kaantha, on the other hand, earned Rs 1.60 crore nett in India on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. The Selvamani Selvaraj directorial has so far earned Rs 19.10 crore nett domestically since its November 14 release.

Kaantha, which follows the making of a horror film, explores the father-son dynamic. TK Mahadevan (Dulquer), a rising industry talent, clashes with his mentor and father, filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani), in 1950s Madras.

Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati also play key roles in the period drama, which is backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

