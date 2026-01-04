Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14 years of marriage

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced that they are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. The couple shared an official statement on social media, confirming their decision to separate while emphasising on their continued commitment towards their children.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

“For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else,” the couple added.

“We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward,” the statement concluded.

Statement posted by the couple of social media Instagram

Jay and Mahhi first met each other at a club. Jay once revealed that it took him just 3 months to realise that Mahhi is the girl he wanted to marry. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.