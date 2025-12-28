The Great Indian Bizarre: Ramdev’s unexpected takedown, Telangana sarpanch dresses up to chase monkeys

1 7 AI generated image

Train stops, auto stays and drama ensues

A major disaster was avoided when a Vande Bharat Express came face-to-face with an unexpected “track guest”, an auto rickshaw, near Akathumuri Halt station.

Train No 20633, running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, was speeding along the Varkala–Kadakkavur section at around 10.10 pm on Tuesday when the loco pilot spotted the lone rickshaw chilling on the down line track.

Thinking fast, the pilot hit the emergency brakes and brought the high-speed train to a halt. No injuries were reported.

Railway officials said the autorickshaw was found abandoned, with no driver or passengers in sight.

The Railway Protection Force, engineering department, and local police rushed to remove the vehicle.

News visuals showed the rickshaw lying damaged on the track.

Railway authorities said timely action by the loco pilot helped prevent what could have been a real-life “train vs auto” showdown.

Later, the autorickshaw’s driver was taken into custody. Officials added that he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, which might explain why his vehicle decided to go on a track adventure.

Ramdev’s unexpected takedown

What began as a routine media event turned into a “kushti on cam,” and not quite the way anyone expected.

Yoga guru Ramdev, known for turning almost anything into a fitness challenge,decided to test a journalist’s reflexes by inviting him for a friendly wrestling bout on stage.

The idea seemed simple enough: a quick spar, a few moves, smiles for the camera. Except the journalist in question was no casual desk reporter.

Jaideep Karnik, the editor Ramdev picked, turned out to be wrestling royalty from Indore.

With a father and grandfather who were both celebrated wrestlers, this was less “easy opponent” and more “wrong person, wrong mat.”

A now-viral video shows Ramdev stepping in, trying to overpower Karnik, only to be met with calm footwork, sharp dodges and quiet resistance.

At one point, Ramdev managed to take Karnik down, but the journalist recovered, matched the hold, and refused to be steamrolled.

The bout ended with both men on the floor, laughing, smiling and proving that sometimes the story writes itself better than the headline.

Social media, predictably, had a field day.

Some applauded Ramdev’s fitness at 59, calling the display impressive regardless of the outcome. Others weren’t as kind, suggesting the guru may have underestimated his opponent and walked straight into an awkward plot twist.

A few noted that this was one interview Karnik would never forget.

Bear with it: Telangana sarpanch dresses up to chase monkeys

A newly elected sarpanch in Telangana’s Nirmal district has decided to fight a stubborn monkey menace by dressing up as a bear — and social media cannot stop laughing.

A video that has gone viral shows Kummari Ranjith, the sarpanch of Lingapur village in Kadam mandal, hopping, waving his arms and roaming around the village in a bear costume to scare away monkeys that have been terrorising residents for years.

The unusual sight caught the internet’s attention, earning praise for his hands-on approach and plenty of chuckles along the way.

Ranjith said desperation — and a failed experiment — led him to this furry solution.

"We contributed 50 per household and installed cages to catch monkeys. But the method wasn't successful, as we managed to catch only a few," he said.

With cages failing and monkeys still ruling the roost, the young sarpanch turned to the internet for inspiration.

"I came across this idea while searching for solutions online, so I decided to wear a bear costume and roam around the village to provide some interim relief."

Lingapur has been battling a severe monkey menace for the past two to three years, with the issue becoming a major talking point during the recent local body elections. Ranjith, backed by the BRS, said his promise to voters pushed him to try something — anything — that might work.

"I chose this method because I had promised to tackle the monkey menace if elected," he said, adding that several monkeys fled upon seeing the ‘bear’ getup.

While the video has provided comic relief, the problem itself is no laughing matter. Ranjith stressed that monkey attacks have led to crop damage and injuries to villagers, urging the government to step in with a permanent solution.

‘Leave at Security’ cake

Ordering a birthday cake online usually feels foolproof. You choose a flavour, add a heartfelt message, and wait for the big reveal.

But for one woman, that reveal came with a line no one expects to see on a birthday cake.

Instead of a cheerful greeting, the cake arrived with the words “Leave at security” neatly iced on top.

The moment was later shared on Instagram. As the cake was placed in front of her during the celebration, the birthday girl froze for a second, read the message, and then completely lost it.

Laughter erupts all around as the realisation sinks in. A delivery instruction meant for the app had somehow made its way straight onto the frosting.

“So it was my birthday. My friend ordered a cake from Zomato and the cake guy literally mentioned ‘Leave at security’,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip went viral, with users flooding the comments section with their own tales of delivery-note disasters.

One person recalled typing “write happy birthday mom” in the instructions, only to receive a cake that proudly said, “write happy birthday mom.”

Another shared how “Handle with care” was taken very literally and piped onto the cake exactly as written.

Others chimed in with anniversary cakes gone wrong, mismatched toppers, and messages that made no sense in edible form.

The cake may not have said “Happy Birthday,” but it certainly left everyone laughing.

Ever booked a flight just to see an airport?

In an era of exotic holidays and spontaneous getaways, one man from Bengaluru opted for a destination that’s traditionally been just an airport.

When Navi Mumbai International Airport kicked off commercial operations, the first flight arriving from Bengaluru did more than carry passengers — it carried a family who had booked their tickets more than two months in advance to explore the brand-new airport. That’s right: not to visit Mumbai, not to meet relatives, not for business — but to see the building everyone’s been talking about.

Passenger Ram Prasad proudly told ANI that the family planned the trip just to experience the fresh terminals and the novelty of a just-opened airport.

Gautam Adani himself welcomed flyers on arrival, making the whole thing feel like a curious mix of a tourist visit and a school field trip

On social media, the story has generated chuckles and head-tilts. Some have congratulated Prasad for his proactive “airport tourism,” while others joke that India’s newest leisure destination isn’t a beach or hill station but the terminal building where you grab a selfie before even catching a flight.

Player’s ‘batting protest’ goes viral

A village cricket match in the country took a hilarious turn when one player, frustrated at not getting a chance to bat, decided to vent his disappointment in the most dramatic way possible.

The match was a friendly one, where everyone looked forward to their “chance at the bat.” But this time, one player was left sitting on the sidelines, watching the innings end without facing a single ball.

Instead of arguing with teammates or umpires, he walked away.

Moments later, he returned, not with a bat, but driving a tractor. And then he did what no one saw coming: he began ploughing the entire field next to the cricket ground. The players stopped mid-game, and spectators couldn’t believe their eyes.

Videos and photos of the “tractor protest” soon went viral. People online loved the mix of seriousness and madness.

Social media dubbed it the “ultimate village cricket drama,” though some pointed out the obvious risk of standing too close to a moving tractor.

Birthday bash or traffic boss?

In what might be India’s most exclusive birthday bash, a Gujarat businessman decided that the best way to celebrate his son’s big day was to turn a busy road into his personal fireworks arena — and block everyone else’s commute in the process.

A now-viral video shows cars, bikes and pedestrians stuck in traffic as the man sets up firecrackers right in the middle of the road. When locals questioned why he had kidnapped the highway, his response was: “I’m a celebrity, this is not a serious crime.”

And just like that, the highway transformed into a bizarre blend of birthday party, traffic jam and pyrotechnics rehearsal. Commuters watched in disbelief as crackers lit up the asphalt while honking provided the soundtrack.

Social media users were bewildered. Some joked that the man must have thought Rule Book: India Edition came with a chapter titled “How to Celebrate Birthdays by Blocking Traffic.” Others argued that the only thing explosive about that day was the man’s civic sense.

Eventually, authorities arrived, cleared the road, and reminded everyone that the only thing that should be celebrated in traffic is a green signal — not a fireworks display.

