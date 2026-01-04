Watch Taiwanese pop star Jolin Tsai perform atop giant mechanical anaconda at Taipei concert

Famous Taiwanese pop star Jolin Tsai performed atop a gigantic mechanical anaconda during her 30 December concert at Taipei Arena in Taiwan, shows a video shared by the singer recently.

The stage props included not merely a giant anaconda, but also a giant bull. Tsai’s striking performance was part of the opening leg of her much-anticipated Pleasure World Tour, which kicked off in Taipei on 30 December and concluded on 1 January.

Several fans also took to X to share videos from the concert. The viral clips show the 45-year-old singer commanding the stage from the back of an enormous mechanical reptile.

Tsai performed several hit tracks from her latest album Pleasure, including the title track and the single DIY, at the shows.

Born in Hsinchuang, Taiwan, Tsai rose to prominence in 1998 after winning a singing competition organised by MTV Mandarin. Her debut album 1019 (1999) cemented her status as a teen idol. With Magic (2003) and Dancing Diva (2006), her style transitioned to a more dance-driven sound. Tsai has since won multiple Golden Melody Awards for critically acclaimed albums such as Muse (2012), Play (2014) and Ugly Beauty (2018). With a total of seven Golden Melody Awards and over 25 million records sold, she remains the highest-selling Taiwanese female recording artiste since 2000.

On 25 July 2025, Tsai released her fifteenth studio album, Pleasure. The album was produced by Tsai alongside Starr Chen, Richard Craker, Nick Lee, Ross Golan, Ojivolta, Jenna Andrews and Stephen Eric Kirk.