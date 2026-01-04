MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

‘MTV Splitsvilla 13’ winner Jay Dudhane arrested in Mumbai in Rs 4.61 crore fraud case

According to police reports, Dudhane was arrested after a retired engineer lodged an FIR, accusing Dudhane of making him purchase four mortgaged commercial shops

PTI & Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.01.26, 07:18 PM
Jay Dudhane

Jay Dudhane Instagram

MTV Splitsvilla 13 winner Jay Dudhane was arrested at the Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged real estate scam, police told news agency PTI on Sunday.

According to police reports, Dudhane was arrested after a retired engineer lodged an FIR against Dudhane, alleging that the television personality and four of his family members defrauded him of Rs 4.61 crore by making him purchase five commercial shops, which were mortgaged to a bank, in Thane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed that Jay Dudhane, model, athlete, fitness instructor and rising actor, was arrested at the airport on Saturday.

The FIR stated that Dudhane had presented forged documents, including a fake bank clearance letter and a counterfeit demand draft for Rs 4.95 crore, to the victim. The fraud was exposed when the bank issued a seizure notice on the property.

Police had booked Dudhane and four other members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery, the PTI report added.

Further investigation is currently underway, as per PTI.

Dudhane, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, tied the knot with social media personality Harshala Patil on 24 December.

RELATED TOPICS

Jay Dudhane MTV Splitsvilla Bigg Boss Marathi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA disallows use of power banks for charging devices during flights amid fire safety concerns

Power banks and spare lithium batteries will now be allowed only in hand luggage and cannot be stored in overhead compartments, where fires are harder to detect and control
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Recent developments in Venezuela are matter of deep concern... closely monitoring situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT