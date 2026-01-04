Trump posts welfare data on immigrants from Pakistan, Nepal, China; India not on list

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a list of countries including Pakistan, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal, highlighting welfare and assistance received by immigrants from those nations in the US. India does not feature in the list.

The chart, titled ‘Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin’, includes about 120 countries and territories whose immigrants in the US receive assistance.

Posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, the list shows immigrants’ countries of birth alongside the percentage of households receiving assistance.

Bangladesh tops the list at 54.8 per cent, followed by Pakistan at 40.2 per cent, Nepal at 34.8 per cent, China at 32.9 per cent, Israel/Palestine at 25.9 per cent, Ukraine at 42.7 per cent, and Asia (not elsewhere classified/not specified) at 38.8 per cent.

India’s absence is notable, with data showing Indian-Americans among the highest median household income earners among major ethnic groups in the US.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Indian Americans are the second-largest Asian-origin population in the US, accounting for about 21 per cent of the country’s Asian population.

The median annual income of Indian-headed households was USD 151,200 in 2023.

Among Asian-headed households overall, it was USD 105,600. Households with an Indian immigrant household head had a higher median annual income than those with a US-born Indian household head (USD 156,000 vs. USD 120,200).

The median annual personal earnings of Indian Americans ages 16 and older were USD 85,300 in 2023, higher than among Asians overall (USD 52,400), according to Pew data.