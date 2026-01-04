Why Mithila Palkar slapped Vir Das 100 times? Their banter has a ‘Little Things’ connection

Little Things actress Mithila Palkar slapped comedian-director Vir Das 100 times during the filming of a song from his upcoming directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, she said in a video on Sunday, adding that the song is set to drop on Monday at noon.

The hilarious video, shared by Vir Das on Instagram, shows him and Mithila indulging in light-hearted banter with each other about the launch of the song.

“How are your cheeks?” asks Mithila in the video. “Which cheeks?” quips Vir, adding that the 32-year-old actress had insisted on actually slapping him for the shot instead of only pretending to. “You said you are a method actress and you will have to slap me in reality,” recalls Vir.

“I was cranky. I wanted to eat vada Pao and they were not available. So I took out my anger on you,” said Mithila, subtly alluding to her hit romcom series Little Things, co-starring Dhruv Sehgal.

Set to hit theatres on 16 January, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan.

The upcoming film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.