‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Nitibha Kaul announces engagement to Jags Bagh

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul on Saturday announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Jags Bagh.

Kaul was one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which aired in 2016. This season of Bigg Boss was notable as it opened the doors to the house for commoners, known as “Indiawale”, alongside celebrities, with Manveer Gurjar emerging as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaul is also active on social media and has over one million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a series of posts on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kaul wrote, “On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it.”

“He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter….our forever, together. Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in,” she added.

Kaul looked gorgeous in a white corset dress and matching heels. Bagh, on the other hand, opted for a beige shirt and white bottoms.