MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Nitibha Kaul announces engagement to Jags Bagh

Kaul was one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which aired in 2016

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.01.26, 06:15 PM
Nitibha Kaul with fiance Jags Bagh

Nitibha Kaul with fiance Jags Bagh Instagram

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul on Saturday announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Jags Bagh.

Kaul was one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which aired in 2016. This season of Bigg Boss was notable as it opened the doors to the house for commoners, known as “Indiawale”, alongside celebrities, with Manveer Gurjar emerging as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaul is also active on social media and has over one million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a series of posts on her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kaul wrote, “On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever. After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it.”

“He did so well. A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter….our forever, together. Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in,” she added.

Kaul looked gorgeous in a white corset dress and matching heels. Bagh, on the other hand, opted for a beige shirt and white bottoms.

RELATED TOPICS

Nitibha Kaul Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Salman Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA disallows use of power banks for charging devices during flights amid fire safety concerns

Power banks and spare lithium batteries will now be allowed only in hand luggage and cannot be stored in overhead compartments, where fires are harder to detect and control
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Recent developments in Venezuela are matter of deep concern... closely monitoring situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT