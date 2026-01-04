‘Shame on us’: After Chhetri, Sandhu and Jhingan, actor John Abraham adds voice to ISL crisis

Indian football’s deepening crisis has found a new, influential voice. John Abraham, owner of Northeast United FC, posted a message on Sunday that appeared to aim at the sport’s governing establishment, as the Indian Super League remains suspended.

Sharing a joint video statement released by Indian footballers on 2nd January, Abraham wrote: “Shame on us … this is what we have come to.”

The post did not name anyone, but its target was clear amid mounting anger towards the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over the league’s prolonged uncertainty.

The ISL has been in limbo since July, with the 2025–26 season yet to kick off. At the heart of the deadlock lies the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement between the AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), in December 2025.

The fallout has included legal disputes, Supreme Court interventions and failed attempts to rope in new commercial partners, leaving clubs, players and fans stranded.

The frustration boiled over on January 2, when some of Indian football’s most recognisable faces issued a public appeal. In a joint Instagram video, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, joined by international players, made a call for FIFA to intervene.

“It’s January and we should be on your screens as part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League,” Gurpreet said. Jhingan spoke of “fear and desperation”, while Chhetri underlined the uncertainty engulfing the ecosystem.

“Players, staff, owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future,” he said.

The players warned of long-term damage. They alleged that the “Indian football government” had failed to fulfil its responsibilities and cautioned that the sport was staring at “permanent paralysis” unless urgent corrective steps were taken.

Behind the scenes, clubs are also pushing back. Thirteen ISL teams have reportedly made their participation conditional on zero fees, AIFF bearing operational costs and the publication of a clear roadmap for revival.

Some have even sought government intervention as deadlines from the Asian Football Confederation loom for continental competitions.

There have been tentative signs of movement, with reports suggesting the AIFF may soon announce potential dates for the league’s resumption. Yet, with no firm confirmation, scepticism remains widespread.

Against this backdrop, Abraham’s intervention has resonated strongly. Known for his long-standing passion for football, the actor-turned-owner has rarely spoken out during administrative standoffs.

His brief but sharp message has nonetheless struck a chord with players and supporters who feel the credibility of the governing body has eroded amid the prolonged standstill.