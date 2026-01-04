‘Irreparable damage’: Mamata urges CEC to halt SIR, warns of mass disenfranchisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to immediately halt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, and warned that it could cause "mass disenfranchisement" and "irreparable damage" to India’s democratic foundations.

In a letter to the CEC dated December 3, Banerjee expressed “grave concern” over alleged irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses in the conduct of the SIR in the state, asserting that the process had been undertaken in an “unplanned, ill-prepared and ad hoc manner”.

“The SIR process is deeply compromised and strikes at the basic structural framework of our democracy and the spirit of the Constitution,” the chief minister claimed.

She alleged that the "undue haste" and "lack of adequate groundwork" had resulted in serious defects, including faulty IT systems, inconsistent instructions and inadequate training of officials entrusted with the exercise.

“If allowed to continue in its present form, the SIR will cause irreparable damage, mass disenfranchisement of voters and assault democratic foundations,” Banerjee said in her letter to CEC.

The chief minister urged the Election Commission to carry out immediate corrective measures, failing which, she said, the “arbitrary and unplanned exercise must be halted".

Banerjee also flagged the alleged denial of booth-level agents (BLAs) during the hearing process, stating that it raised “serious questions about the fairness, transparency and credibility” of the SIR.

Holding the poll panel responsible for the conduct of the exercise, Banerjee said the Election Commission of India must be “held fully accountable for any illegal, arbitrary or biased actions carried out under its supervision or direction”.

