Darkest, most disgusting role of my career: Huma Qureshi on playing villain in 'Delhi Crime 3'

Actor Huma Qureshi, who will be essaying the role of the villain in the third season of acclaimed Netflix series "Delhi Crime", on Tuesday said she had to put her best foot forward to portray what she described as the “most disgusting” role of her career.

In the third chapter of the International Emmy-winning show, actor Shefali Shah’s DIG Vartika Chaturvedi will be seen handling a nationwide human trafficking case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qureshi, known for movies such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Badlapur" and "Monica, O My Darling", features as a ruthless trafficker named Meena aka Badi didi.

"Evil suits me... This is the darkest, most disgusting character of my career. This is the worst character I've ever played... When you sometimes play a dark character, then there are no restrictions and you can do anything.

"And I have done anything (in this character). I faced difficulties because of the kind of person I am and the thought process I have,” the actor told reporters at the trailer launch event for the third season.

The new season, directed by Tanuj Chopra, sees Vartika and her team, which also includes Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, tracking Meena, following a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India’s borders.

"As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case becomes a defining moment for Madam Sir,” the official logline read.

Qureshi said when she was approached to be a part of "Delhi Crime", she was honoured to join the cast as she loved the earlier two seasons of the show.

"When I got the call to be part of this, I felt like I'm this kid who's got their favourite toy to play with. I think what Shefali has done and what Rasika and everybody else has done in the show is incredible. It's an honour to be part of this universe.

"It's an honour to take this story forward. I knew I had to bring in my A game because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have supported season after season. They were so welcoming, it didn't feel like I was a new member. They all were sweet," Qureshi said.

Qureshi said she consciously chooses roles that highlight women’s perspectives, adding that through her antagonist character in “Delhi Crime”, she aims to raise awareness on important social issues.

“Whenever I play any character, I consciously see if it has a woman's point of view and perspective. This also have (point of view of a women) but it's very negative. I brainstorm a lot whether I should do it or not.

"This show is a mirror to society and reflects it. I feel when you play a negative character and you are liked by the audience, then it highlights the subject better. And if joining this team, this performance or working in it creates a little more awareness than I think it's my honour and privilege,” she added.

The 39-year-old actor believes the world is ready for hyper local Indian stories, especially for those with a "global lens".

"I think 'Delhi Crime' from season one and two has shown that in a very real holistic way. And I think season three is just taking that legacy forward. We are calling it the most thrilling season yet.

"We were very mindful of the fact that it's not just Indian content for Indian audiences. I think the idea is for more and more people in India to watch it, but also internationally as well,” she said.

Chopra is also credited as a writer on the third season of “Delhi Crime”, alongside Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, Shubhra Swarup.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the third season will premiere on Netflix on November 13.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.