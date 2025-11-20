Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin become first couple to win best actor and actress at 46th Blue Dragons

Popular South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became the first celebrity couple to win the best actor and best actress trophies at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, the event saw Korean actors Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon returning as hosts. Korean comedy thriller No Other Choice emerged as the biggest winner, taking home seven awards in major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Music, and the Popular Star Award.

Actress Son Ye-jin won the best actress award for her performance in No Other Choice. In her acceptance speech, she said she wanted to share the joy of the win with her husband, Hyun Bin, and their son. She also won an award in the Popular Star category.

“I usually prepare an acceptance speech when nominated, but this time I couldn’t. My mind is blank right now… My first dream as an actress was to win best actress at the Blue Dragons… I want to share this joy with the two men I love so much — Kim Tae-pyung (Hyun Bin’s birth name) and our baby,” the actress said.

Hyun Bin, on the other hand, was awarded the best actor title at the ceremony for his performance in the 2024 biographical period drama Harbin. The film is based on the premise of the Korean liberation movement.

In his award acceptance speech, the 43-year-old actor expressed gratitude to heroes who fought for Korea’s independence. “I want to dedicate this award to the countless people who sacrificed for our country,” he said.

He also thanked the film’s director, Woo Min-ho. Hyun Bin concluded his speech with a message dedicated to Son Ye-jin, and their child: “To my wife, Ye-jin, who gives me strength just by existing, and to our son — I love you, and thank you.”

Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin met on the sets of the 2018 drama Negotiation. They reportedly started dating after the release of their 2019 drama Crash Landing On You. They got married in 2022 in Seoul in an intimate wedding ceremony. In 2023, Ye-jin gave birth to a son.