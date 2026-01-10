Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ registers blockbuster opening, earns over Rs 50 crore on Day 1

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab registered a strong opening at the domestic box office on Friday, crossing the Rs 50-crore nett mark on Day 1, as per trade figures.

According to industry data-tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned approximately Rs 54.15 crore nett in India across all languages on Friday. With paid previews contributing Rs 9.15 crore nett on Thursday, the film’s total opening stood at Rs 63.3 crore nett.

However, the bulk of The Raja Saab’s earnings came from the Telugu version, which contributed Rs 56.55 crore nett. The Hindi version earned only Rs 6.15 crore nett. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions cumulatively earned only Rs 0.6 crore nett.

A huge portion of The Raja Saab’s Day 1 earnings came from advance sales. As per Sacnilk, the film sold around 5.62 lakh tickets in India, including block seats, generating Rs 28.09 crore nett in pre-sales.

The occupancy levels for the horror comedy varied by language. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 57.16 per cent across 2,650 shows. In contrast, the Hindi version saw a lower overall occupancy of 15.63 per cent across 2,742 shows nationwide. The Tamil version reported an overall occupancy of 22.69 per cent across 370 shows.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar showed signs of slowing down after a prolonged dominant theatrical run. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.5 crore nett on day 36, marking its lowest single-day earning since release. Its domestic total now stands at Rs 793 crore nett.

The makers, Jio Studios, have pegged the overall collection at Rs 840.85 crore nett in India.