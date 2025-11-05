‘Bringing the party straight to you’: Akon’s message for fans ahead of India concert

Grammy-nominated popstar Akon on Wednesday shared a special message with fans ahead of his India concert, which is set to kick off in Delhi on 9 November.

“Y’all ready, India. It’s your boy Akon! You know I had to hit you with a little Chammak Challo to get the vibes right. Guess what? This November, I’m bringing the party of the year straight to YOU. So don’t wait — click that link, grab your tickets, and come turn up with me live on tour, India style. Can’t wait to see my people, my fans, my fam out there — let’s make history together! Much love,” said the 52-year-old singer-songwriter in a video.

The India Tour 2025, spearheaded by event company White Fox in collaboration with Percept Live, will see Akon perform across three cities in India — Delhi on 9 November, Bengaluru on 14 November, and Mumbai on 16 November.

The 9 November concert will take place in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. While the Bengaluru concert will take place at District Arena, the Mumbai concert is set to take place at NESCO Center.

Akon is expected to perform his global hits Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, and Don’t Matter as well as the Bollywood chartbuster Chammak Challo during his India tour.

Presented by HSBC and co-presented by The spirit of KASHMYR, tickets for the concerts are available on online ticket booking platform District by Zomato.