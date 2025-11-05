BTS star Jungkook’s exhibition ‘Golden: The Moments’ set for India debut this December

K-pop band BTS member Jungkook’s Golden: The Moments, an exhibition exploring the artist’s first solo album set to be held in Mumbai from 12 December to 11 January 2026, online ticket-booking platform BookMyShow announced on Wednesday.

Tickets for the exhibition, which is going to be conducted in collaboration with HYBE and BookMyShow, will be available starting from 6 November at 12 noon on their website.

The exhibition is set to take place at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

At the exhibition, fans can expect to witness multiple themed zones, including a display of Jungkook’s plaques and awards that reflect his global acclaim, a cinematic experience featuring a behind-the-scenes show of the artist preparing for his album and also his performances.

“Golden days ahead, Mumbai! The one who turns every stage into sunlight, Jung Kook, brings his world to you. Jung Kook Exhibition “GOLDEN: The Moments” is a glimpse into the glow behind the music. For the first time in India,” BookMyShow wrote on Instagram.

“With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition, and to be part of the growing cultural exchange shaping India’s entertainment landscape,” Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

The announcement for Jungkook’s exhibition comes a day after HYBE, the South Korean entertainment agency that manages BTS, has entered the Indian market.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artists with Indian fans, where voices of India become global stories,” HYBE said in a statement.

Jungkook completed his compulsory South Korean military service on June 11, along with his bandmate Jimin. The singer and his fellow bandmates Jin, RM, V, J-Hope, and Suga returned to South Korea from Los Angeles in September.