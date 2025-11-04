BTS’s agency HYBE debuts in India, opens headquarters in Mumbai, sets fans buzzing with ‘Namaste’

South Korean entertainment agency HYBE, known for managing K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, and Enhyphen, has entered the Indian market.

The X handle of HYBE India greeted Indian followers with a ‘Namaste’ to announce their official launch on Monday.

“Namaste India! Where Indian voices become global stories,” reads the post on X.

HYBE’s new India headquarters in Mumbai is seen as a step towards introducing the agency to the Indian entertainment sector and artists.

With the official launch of HYBE India, fans are speculating that the agency may soon manage, promote and support Indian artists.

So far, HYBE India’s official social media pages are following the Korean subsidiary agencies, including BigHit Music, that directly manage BTS.

The social media handle also follows other accounts including Ador (manages New Jeans), Belift Lab (manages hyphen and ILLIT) and Pledis Entertainment (manages Seventeen).

With HYBE launching in India, fans are hopeful that BTS may perform in the country in 2026. “Is this a sign...that BTS is coming to India in 2026!!!????” wrote a fan, while another said, “So the bts tour is confirmed then.”

“I just realised we will be able to get the BTS album in India too,” wrote another Indian K-pop fan.

Founded in 2005, HYBE operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music publishing house. The agency operates through three main divisions: Label, Solution, and Platform.

The label provides services including music production, artist management, publishing, event management, and social media platforms like Weverse.