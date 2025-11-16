MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ registers jump in collection on Day 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel also starring Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, made single-digit earning on first day

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 10:37 AM
A poster of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

A poster of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ File picture

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a jump in collection on Day 2, after a lukewarm start at the domestic box office on Friday, trade figures show.

De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On the second day in theatres, the comedy film earned Rs 12.25 crore nett, taking the two-day domestic collection to Rs 21 crore nett.

De De Pyaar De 2 had an overall occupancy of 20.53 per cent on Saturday. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 7.60 per cent, which increased to 16.28 per cent in the afternoon. The evening shows registered a footfall of 21.72 per cent, which jumped to 36.50 per cent at night.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel also stars R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story follows Devgn’s character Ashish as he attempts to gain the approval of his much younger partner’s family after having already convinced his own.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha, which released in theatres on Friday, is yet to hit the double-digit mark at the box office. The period drama earned Rs 4.85 crore nett on Saturday. With Rs 4.35 crore nett haul from Friday, the two-day collection of the film stands at Rs 9.20 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Among the old releases, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer courtroom drama Haq collected Rs 1.15 crore nett on Saturday as per Sacnilk. The nine-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.80 crore nett so far.

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, which hit theatres on October 31, has earned Rs 18.48 crore nett in 16 days.

