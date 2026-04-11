‘Bloodhounds’ star Woo Do-hwan thanks Indian fans for their love, hints at Season 3

South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, star of Bloodhounds, expressed his gratitude towards his fans in India for the love and support he has received for his character Kim Gun-woo.

The first season of Bloodhounds came out in 2023. It followed a promising boxer Gun-Woo (Do-Hwan) whose mother is deep in debt to notorious loan shark Myung-Gil (Park Sung-Woong). To pay off his mother’s debt, Gun-Woo quits boxing and starts working for Choi (Heo Jun-Ho), who lends money without interest to people in trouble.

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There he meets another aspiring boxer, Lee Sang-yi, and the duo decide to team up to bring down Myung-Gil’s ruthless empire.

In a recent interview, Do-hwan thanked his Indian fans and said that their love will help them secure a third season for the Korean action drama.

“A huge thank you to everyone out there in India for all of the love and support for 'Bloodhounds'. I know that it's not easy to show so much love and support for both season one and two. It is all thanks to your love that we were able to create something that's so fun and also something that we are so proud of,” the actor told PTI.

“If you show as much love as you did for season one and two, then I can have my hopes up a little bit, maybe we can do a season three,” he added.

Do-hwan said that Bloodhounds has become his most recognised work till date. “I didn't expect it to be this widely loved, especially for season one. I didn't think that many people were going to watch the show. And for season two as well, I didn't think that people would love it as much as they loved the first season. So honestly, I'm still flabbergasted and I'm just so thankful to everyone,” the 33-year-old actor said.

“Bloodhounds is my most recognised and loved project. Anywhere I go, people come up to me and mention Bloodhounds. So, now I am actively searching for a romantic role and it's all thanks to you (fans),” he added.

Do-hwan is also known for K-dramas such as Mad Dog, Tempted, My Country: The New Age, Tempted, The King: Eternal Monarch and Mr. Plankton.

Bloodhounds is currently trending at number three in India on Netflix. The series is directed by South Korean filmmaker Jason Kim. It is produced by Korean production banners Studio N, See AT Film and Seven O Six.