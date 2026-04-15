‘Voice of an angel’: Asha Bhosle’s final collaborator Gorillaz pays tribute to singer

Damon Albarn, co-creator and music contributor to the virtual band Gorillaz, penned a heartfelt tribute for the late singing legend, whose final collaboration was with the British group.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the band shared pictures with Bhosle and wrote, “Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years, her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross-legged playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium while she sang will stay with me forever. I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel, we love you.”

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Bhosle recorded her final song The Shadowy Light with Gorillaz, released a few weeks back. The haunting lyrics explore life, death and reincarnation — which almost feels like the veteran singer’s poetic farewell.

Three weeks ago, Bhosle shared her experience of working on the song and what the lyrics signify for her. “The song ‘The Shadowy Light’ holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth.

On ‘The Shadowy Light’, my crossing this deep river signifies my life’s journey… my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian,” she wrote.

“The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom) wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune. Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song which shall be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river,” she continued.

Bhosle, 92, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. She was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium on Monday.