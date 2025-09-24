Apple TV+ postpones release of Jessica Chastain-starrer ‘The Savant’ three days before debut

The release of Apple TV+’s The Savant has been put on hold, three days before the Jessica Chastain-starrer was slated to premiere on the streamer on September 26. A new launch date has not been announced.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” an Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The streamer did not elaborate on the reasons for the last-minute decision. However, the show’s subject matter is believed to be a factor. The show’s plot involves thwarting extremist attacks, with depictions of a sniper, a government building bombing, and other acts of violence.

The show’s release comes less than two weeks after the September 10 assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Created by writer, executive producer, showrunner Melissa James Gibson with Fifth Season and Anonymous Content, The Savant follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain), who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists before they act. “We’re on the verge of serious violence,” Chastain’s character warns in the trailer, referencing a potential attack on the scale of 9/11.

The cast also features Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber, with James Badge Dale in a major recurring role.

Chastain executive produces through her Freckle Films banner alongside Kelly Carmichael, Alan Poul, Melissa James Gibson, and Matthew Heineman, who also directs. David Levine and Garrett Kemble executive produce for Anonymous Content, with Stanley serving as consultant.