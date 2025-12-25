‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp says therapy should be mandatory for child actors

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently said that he believes therapy should be made mandatory for child actors.

The 21-year-old actor, shot to fame with the first season of Stranger Things in 2016, said that he used to think that he did not require therapy as he was a “happy-go-lucky kid”.

After undergoing therapy, Schnapp said he believes that it should be available to all children working in the entertainment industry.

“It's hard to grow up in the public eye. You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers,” Schnapp told USA Today.

“I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.” Stranger Things will air its series finale on 1 January after a five-season run. “Through the years, it becomes like, ‘No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,’” Schnapp added.

“Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders. As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that... I always tell my parents, ‘I could never live in LA. I think I would get lost,’” he further explained.

Following Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) awakening in the closing scene of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, the Hawkins gang are set to head out on an adventure to protect Hawkins from Vecna once and for all as the town teeters on the brink of collapse.

The highly-anticipated second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop on Netflix on 26 December in India. The finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve.

Volume 2 will pick up after the events of the first instalment of the fifth season, which hit Netflix on 27 November. It will begin with Chapter Five: Shock Jock with a one-hour-eight-minute-long runtime, followed by the sixth episode titled Escape from Camazotz (1h 15m) and the seventh episode The Bride (1h 6m).

The finale, which will conclude the final season’s 8-episode run, is titled The Rightside Up. It has a whopping two-hour-eight-minute-long runtime.