Thursday, 25 December 2025

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha gunfight

The gun battle took place in a forest in the Chakapad police station area, police said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 25.12.25, 02:31 PM
Representational image File picture

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun battle with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

The gun battle took place in a forest in the Chakapad police station area, he added.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," the officer said.

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, he said.

