Smriti Mandhana skips ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S4 episode featuring Team India players

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team, was notably absent from the trailer of the latest episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, dropped by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The video features members of the women's cricket team as guests on the popular sketch comedy talk show.

The video features Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Pratika Rawal, along with Head Coach Amol Mazumdar.

The cricketers are seen engaging in light-hearted banter with host Kapil Sharma and comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu also feature in the trailer.

Mandhana was in the news recently after her wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal was called off. Multiple reports of Muchhal having allegedly cheated on the cricketer surfaced online following the cancellation of the wedding. Later, Mandhana and Muchhal clarified that they had moved on from their relationship. However, neither stated any reason for the separation.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 premiered on Netflix on 20 December, featuring actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as guest.

New episodes of the show will drop on Netflix every Saturday at 8pm.

The previous instalments of The Great Indian Kapil Show have featured a plethora of renowned guests from the world of cinema, music, sports and business, including Aamir Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Janhvi Kapoor, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jackson Wang and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

The Indian women’s cricket team recently created history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on 2 November.