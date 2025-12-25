‘Hok Kolorob’ teaser: Saswata Chatterjee plays cop tasked with controlling a students’s protest

Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty on Thursday dropped the teaser of his upcoming Bengali film Hok Kolorob, which stars Saswata Chatterjee as Inspector Khudiram Chaki.

In the film, Khudiram is tasked with controlling a students’ protest at Jadupur University that erupts following the death of a student due to ragging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film takes its title from a song by Rupam Islam and the slogan of the students’ protest that rocked Jadavpur University in Kolkata in 2014. Hok Kolorob also features Om Sahani in a key role.

Backed by Chakrabarty’s home banner, Raj Chakrabarty Entertainment, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January.

Raj Chakrabarty has previously helmed several films and web series with strong political undertones, including Proloy (2013), Abar Proloy (2023) and Dharmajuddha (2020). His last directorial venture was Shontaan, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ritwick Chakraborty.

Chakrabarty also made his Hindi series debut with Ziddi Ishq, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Aaditi Pohankar, which premiered on JioHotstar on 21 November.

The filmmaker recently courted controversy after defending his wife, actress Subhashree Ganguly, amid online backlash over a photograph she shared with football legend Lionel Messi following the fiasco at the latter’s Kolkata event.