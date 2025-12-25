MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 December 2025

‘Hok Kolorob’ teaser: Saswata Chatterjee plays cop tasked with controlling a students’s protest

The Raj Chakrabarty directorial, also starring Om Sahani, will hit theatres on 23 January

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.12.25, 05:29 PM
Saswata Chatterjee in ‘Hok Kolorob’ teaser

Saswata Chatterjee in ‘Hok Kolorob’ teaser Hok Kolorob

Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty on Thursday dropped the teaser of his upcoming Bengali film Hok Kolorob, which stars Saswata Chatterjee as Inspector Khudiram Chaki.

In the film, Khudiram is tasked with controlling a students’ protest at Jadupur University that erupts following the death of a student due to ragging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film takes its title from a song by Rupam Islam and the slogan of the students’ protest that rocked Jadavpur University in Kolkata in 2014. Hok Kolorob also features Om Sahani in a key role.

Backed by Chakrabarty’s home banner, Raj Chakrabarty Entertainment, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January.

Raj Chakrabarty has previously helmed several films and web series with strong political undertones, including Proloy (2013), Abar Proloy (2023) and Dharmajuddha (2020). His last directorial venture was Shontaan, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ritwick Chakraborty.

Chakrabarty also made his Hindi series debut with Ziddi Ishq, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Aaditi Pohankar, which premiered on JioHotstar on 21 November.

The filmmaker recently courted controversy after defending his wife, actress Subhashree Ganguly, amid online backlash over a photograph she shared with football legend Lionel Messi following the fiasco at the latter’s Kolkata event.

RELATED TOPICS

Saswata Chatterjee Hok Kolorob Raj Chakrabarty Om Sahani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi celebrates Christmas, India’s Christian orgs flag shadow of hate over season of love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights ‘shared commitment to kindness’ amid reports of attacks on Xmas events from Assam to Kerala to Chhattisgarh to Delhi
JP Nadda.
Quote left Quote right

The teachings of Jesus Christ must be remembered by all, work for humanity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT