Tollywood actor Dev to play Padma Shri Karimul Haque in ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’

Tollywood star Dev is set to play Karimul Haque, popularly known as Bike Ambulance Dada, in an upcoming film of the same name, the actor’s production banner Dev Entertainment Ventures announced on Thursday on the occasion of his birthday.

The film will chronicle the humanitarian work of Karimul Haque from North Bengal, who converted his motorcycle into an ambulance to transport patients from remote and inaccessible villages to hospitals. His efforts over the years have helped provide emergency medical access to several rural communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karimul Haque received the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to social service.

Bike Ambulance Dada will be the 50th film in Dev’s filmography.

“A real-life hero, a story with a heart. Presenting the First Look Poster of #BAD – BIKE AMBULANCE DADA, the 50th film of Dev, inspired by the extraordinary life of Padma Shri awardee Karimul Hak,” the X handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote.

Karimul Haque’s journey began in 1995 after he lost his mother due to the unavailability of an ambulance. Following the incident, he began transporting patients to hospitals on his motorcycle, a service he continues to provide voluntarily.

Television actor Ankita Mallick is reportedly being considered for the female lead, sources said. Known for her work in the television serial Jagadhatri, the film could mark her big screen break.

Meanwhile, Dev’s latest film Projapoti 2, also starring Mithun Chakraborty, hit theatres on Thursday. Directed by Abhijit Sen, the film serves as the second entry in the Projapoti franchise.