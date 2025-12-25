Remember teachings of Christ, work for humanity: Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday participated in the Christmas celebrations at Christian Higher Secondary School in Civil Lines here, calling upon people to work for the betterment of humanity.

Nadda, addressing the programme, said while celebrating the festival, the teachings of Jesus Christ must be remembered by all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let us all work for the betterment of humanity. This Christmas day may inspire us all to work hand in hand for the development of humanity," Nadda said.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers across the country to ensure strict enforcement of the law and provide proactive protection to Christian communities.

In a video appeal released by the CBCI, the Archbishop expressed “deep pain” over the “disturbing rise in attacks on Christians” and said such incidents strike at the core of India’s Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

Referring to the spirit of the festival, he said the message of Christmas, of Christmas carols and prayers, is one of peace, joy, hope and harmony.

“But today, as I meet you, it is with deep pain and concern that I speak over the disturbing rise in attacks on Christians in several parts of our country. During this holy Christmas season, we are pained to hear about it,” the Archbishop said.

“Peaceful carol singers and faithful gathered in churches before crypts for prayer, etc., have been targeted, causing fear and distress among law-abiding citizens who seek only to celebrate their faith in peace,” he said.

He added that such incidents “deeply wound the spirit of our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, which promises every Indian the freedom to worship their faith, freedom of religion, the right to worship without fear, with a heavy heart, yet with hope”.

“I unequivocally condemn these acts of hatred and violence. And I respectfully urge those responsible people to take visible action against those who seek to divide our society,” he said.

“I humbly and earnestly appeal to you, the leadership of India, Honourable Prime Minister Modiji, Honourable Home Minister Amit Shahji, Honourable State Leadership, Chief Ministers, and so on, to ensure the strict enforcement of law and to extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country, so that the joyous message of Christmas, of peace, love, harmony, and goodwill may be celebrated in an atmosphere of security, harmony, and mutual respect,” the Archbishop said.

He also said India’s strength, as guaranteed in the Constitution, has always flowed from its unity in diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption here along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and north India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

"Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society," Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, the prime minister greeted citizens on Christmas.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," he said in another post on X.

Nadda also said that the Centre endeavoured to focus on the North East states under the 'Act East' policy. A lot of changes have taken place in the North East, especially in terms of development of air, road and digital connectivity, he said.

A medical college is also being started in Nagaland to benefit the people, Nadda said.