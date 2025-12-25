MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka accident: 'Tried to control on seeing the truck approaching, but failed', says bus driver

Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus who is also undergoing treatment with minor injuries, says he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact

PTI Published 25.12.25, 10:10 AM
Charred remains of a bus after it caught fire following a collision with a speeding truck, in Chitradurga, early Thursday, 25 December, 2025. PTI picture

The driver of the bus that met with an accident, in which at least nine people were killed in this district on Thursday, said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.

At least nine people were killed when a speeding container truck crashed into a private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur here at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

"The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.

He said, "I tried to control the bus, on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. My bus even touched the other vehicle, which was moving next to us; I don't know what vehicle it was. But, couldn't (control)." Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus who is also undergoing treatment with minor injuries, said he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact.

"The truck that was coming from the opposite direction directly rammed the diesel tank. I was in the front of the bus and was asleep when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the accident, I was thrown out, breaking the glass of the bus," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

