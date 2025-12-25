Why Tarique Rahman’s return matters for Bangladesh’s February elections

1 6 Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) buy flags as they arrive to join a grand rally to welcome BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2025. (Pictures: Reuters)

Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after nearly 17 years in exile, a homecoming the party hopes will energise supporters with Rahman poised to be the top contender for prime minister in the February 12 elections.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the route from the capital’s airport to the reception venue, waving party flags and carrying placards, banners, and flowers, while chanting slogans welcoming Rahman, as senior BNP leaders received him at the Dhaka airport under tight security.

Rahman, 60, the son of ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 and led the BNP as acting chairman since 2018.

Dressed in a light grey, finely checkered blazer over a crisp white shirt, Rahman waved to the crowd with a gentle smile.

He had been unable to return while facing multiple criminal cases at home. Rahman was convicted in absentia on charges that included money laundering and in a case linked to an alleged plot to assassinate former prime minister Sheikh Hasina but the rulings were overturned after Hasina was ousted last year in a student-led uprising, clearing the legal barriers to his return.

His homecoming also carries personal urgency, with Khaleda Zia seriously ill for months. Party officials said Rahman would travel from the airport to a reception venue before visiting his mother.

The political landscape has shifted sharply since Hasina’s removal from power, ending decades in which she and Khaleda Zia largely alternated in office.

A December survey by the U.S.-based International Republican Institute suggested the BNP is on course to win the largest number of parliamentary seats, with the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party also in the race.

Hasina's Awami League party, which has been barred from the election, has threatened unrest that some fear could disrupt the vote.

Bangladesh is heading into the polls under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

While authorities have pledged a free and peaceful election, recent attacks on media outlets and sporadic violence have raised concerns, making Rahman’s return a defining moment for the BNP and the country’s fragile political transition.

