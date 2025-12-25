‘The Office’ to ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’: Five iconic Christmas episodes from American sitcoms

There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than curling up under a blanket, hot chocolate in hand, preferably with your loved one, and bingeing on a classic sitcom Christmas special. In 20 tight minutes, these shows deliver laughs, and just enough heart to add to the festive cheer. Here are some of the most memorable Christmas sitcom episodes that still hit all the right notes.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 4, Episode 10): Captain Peralta

Brooklyn Nine-Nine thrives on chaos, and this Christmas episode is a prime example. What starts as a routine holiday celebration spirals into an over-the-top carol-singing showdown, pitting Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) childish competitiveness against Captain Holt’s (Andre Braugher) deadpan seriousness. The episode is loud, ridiculous, and full of jokes that will leave you gasping for breath.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S (Season 5, Episode 9): The One with Ross’s Sandwich

Most people remember this episode for Ross’s legendary meltdown over his stolen sandwich, but the Armadillo subplot is what gives it lasting Christmas appeal. Ross’s (David Schwimmer) attempt to teach his son Ben (Cole Sprouse) about Hanukkah, while dressed as an Armadillo, is one of the funniest sitcom moments ever.

The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11): The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis

This episode is the first time we see Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) let go of his stoicism and show strands of emotions. While the episode begins with Sheldon being the ‘grinch’ who hates Christmas, and the associated ritual of exchanging gifts, he is taken aback by Penny’s present — a napkin bearing the ‘DNA of Leonard Nemoy’. Sheldon’s reaction on receiving the gift was a priceless TV moment.

The Office (Season 9, Episode 9): Dwight Christmas

Although The Office was losing its sheen as it approached its last season, this episode from the penultimate instalment stands out for its simplistic charm. Dwight (Rainn Wilson) takes over the holiday festivities at Dunder Mifflin and forces everyone in the office to celebrate it the traditional Schrute Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas way. While others are not so happy with Dwight’s shenanigans, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) are amused by his antics.

Modern Family (Season 11, Episode 9): The Last Christmas

Modern Family’s final Christmas episode underscores the emotional weight of a final goodbye. As the Pritchets and Dunphys gather one final time for the holidays, the episode uses humour to deliver the emotional pangs of impending separation. The episode is all about a holiday send-off for the series.