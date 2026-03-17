Anupam Kher to star in musical play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’, Anu Malik joins as composer

Actor Anupam Kher is set to star in a new musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane alongside actress Swaroop Sampat, he said on Tuesday.

“Theatre is where my life as an actor truly began. It is where I learnt to listen to silence, to feel the heartbeat of an audience, and to discover the incredible power of storytelling. Today I feel deeply excited and grateful to announce our new musical play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane”, written and directed by the brilliant Gajendra Ahire, and produced by Anupam Kher Studio,” reads Kher’s post on X.

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The Gajendra Ahire-directed play will also star Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman D’Souza in key roles. While Anu Malik has composed music for the play, the lyrics for the songs are written by Kausar Munir. Singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi Joshi have lent their voices to the musical renditions.

Kher said that the musical comedy is about relationships and about people who seem familiar yet remain strangers. “It is funny, emotional, musical… and deeply human,” the 71-year-old actor-director added.

Kher said that the premiere dates of the upcoming musical comedy will be announced soon.

Kher last starred in Tanvi The Great (2025), which also marked his return to directing. Kher will next star in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 alongside Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey. A sequel to the 2006 film of the same name, it also marks Kher’s 550th project.