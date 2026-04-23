Anne Hathaway says ‘Inshallah’ in viral interview moment, fans gush over actress

Videos of actress Anne Hathaway saying ‘Inshallah’ in a recent interview have gone viral on social media, with fans gushing over the moment.

The 43-year-old actress , who is returning for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, spoke to People magazine about her early years, career and motherhood. “I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so,” she said.

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“One of the things that I love about being in my 40s is I don’t get so swept up in things anymore. I used to really not understand that phrase, ‘Take it with a grain of salt.’ There’s no salt. Every high was so high, every low was so low. And now, I really value the chill,” Hathaway further said.

“It’s hard won, and I really value it. I’ve never been this age. So let’s just like, you know, figure it out. You still never know what’s coming around the corner,” Hathaway noted.

The clip prompted fan reactions on X, where one user wrote, “Anne has always Hathaway with our hearts.”

“She just said “Inshallah” and it was adorable,” tweeted another user.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006.

The original film followed college graduate Sachs (Hathaway), as she searched for a journalism job in New York City. Sachs begins working as a junior assistant to Priestly and soon struggles to balance her professional ambitions with her personal life, risking her friendships and her relationship with her boyfriend.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 326 million worldwide at the box office.

Besides Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles in the sequel. Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall have been cast as the love interests of Streep’s and Hathaway’s characters, respectively.

Additional new cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet, while Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance.

Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the first screenplay, are returning for the sequel, along with producer Wendy Finerman. Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna will serve as executive producers.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.