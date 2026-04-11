Anil Kapoor-starrer action thriller ‘24’ to make OTT debut on JioHotstar this month

Anil Kapoor-starrer action thriller series 24 is set to make its OTT debut, the actor announced on Friday. Aired on Colors TV between 2013 and 2016, both the seasons of the show will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Kapoor, who played ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, will once again be at the forefront as the show makes its digital comeback.

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The series will begin streaming on April 24, with a staggered release schedule under which eight episodes will drop every Friday on JioHotstar.

Originally aired on Colors TV, the first season premiered in October 2013 and concluded in December 2013, while the second season aired between July 2016 and October 2016.

Announcing the release, Kapoor shared a teaser confirming the show’s arrival on the platform. In the video, he described the return of 24 as a significant moment for the spy thriller genre, calling it “the ultimate action show” and stating that it would be available exclusively on JioHotstar.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and Rensil D’Silva, 24 featured a supporting cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Raaghav Chanana, Anita Raj and Sapna Pabbi. The storyline followed counter-terrorism operations led by Kapoor’s character.

The show is based on the American series of the same name, created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran for Fox Broadcasting Company. It starred Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer, an agent working for Los Angeles's Counter Terrorist Unit, along with his team, tries to thwart multiple terrorist plots to protect innocent people.