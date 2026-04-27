Andy Muschietti teases Great Depression-era horror in ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Season 2

It: Welcome to Derry has got a writing update. Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has revealed that work on the upcoming chapter is already underway.

The series serves as a television prequel to Stephen King’s popular novel It. Set in 1962, the first season explores the origins of Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgård), and the sinister curse that grips the town of Derry.

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The story follows a group of children — Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stock), Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James), and Veronica “Ronnie” Grogan (Amanda Christine) — as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of their friend Matty (Miles Ekhardt).

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders TV panel, Muschietti said the second season will continue to draw from King’s original novel, allowing the team to craft new storylines while remaining faithful to the source material.

He added that the writers’ room has already begun work on the next instalment.

The second season will adapt a lesser-known subplot from the book, set in 1935, and centre on the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers referenced in the novel. In the story, the gang passes through Derry for supplies but encounters a horrifying presence.

Muschietti said the creative team is expanding this brief episode into a full narrative arc. He added that the series is designed to revolve each season around a tragic event in the town’s history.

While the first season depicts three major incidents, a potential third season may focus on the explosion at Kitchener Iron Works, which, in the story, occurs during an Easter egg hunt and results in the deaths of around 100 children.

Muschietti said the second season, set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, will differ significantly in tone and setting from the first. Unlike the earlier instalment centred on children, the upcoming season will explore more adult themes, including poverty and economic hardship, portraying a darker and more desperate version of Derry.

There is currently no official release date for the second season. However, it is speculated to arrive in late 2027 or early 2028.

The first season of It: Welcome to Derry is available for streaming on HBO Max.