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regular-article-logo Monday, 13 April 2026

'Loss of an entire era': Amitabh Bachchan remembers singer Asha Bhosle

The legendary singer passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at the age of 92 on Sunday

PTI Published 13.04.26, 02:51 PM
Asha Bhosle last rites

Asha Bhosle File picture

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said her demise is a loss of an entire era.

Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion.

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Bachchan shared a note on his personal blog on Sunday as he paid tribute to the late singer and the voice behind several tracks such as "Yeh Mera Dil", "Tanha Tanha" and "Dum Maro Dum".

"Sorrow and grief .. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us .. In immense grief," Bachchan wrote.

"Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music .. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us .. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalise," he added.

Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She has sung for several films featuring Bachchan including tracks such as "Yeh Mera Dil" in 1978 film "Don", "Main Na Jhooth Boloon" in "Indrajeet" and "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani" in "The Great Gambler".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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