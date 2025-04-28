MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn's ‘Raid 2’ inches close to Rs 2.5 crore in pre-sales

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, the Raj Kumar Gupta-directed crime thriller is set to hit theatres on May 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.04.25, 05:29 PM
A poster of ‘Raid 2’

A poster of ‘Raid 2’ Instagram

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Raid 2 has earned Rs 2.32 crore gross (including blocked seats) in India through pre-sales since advance booking for the crime thriller opened on Sunday, according to a report by industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Raid 2 had sold 35,332 tickets from 4,271 shows at the time the report was filed on Monday.

Among the states, Maharashtra contributed the highest share to the pre-sales (Rs 56.74 lakh gross), followed by Delhi (Rs 47.13 lakh gross), Gujarat (Rs 22.56 lakh gross), Rajasthan (Rs 16.1 lakh gross) and West Bengal (Rs 14.6 lakh gross).

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and Devgn’s antagonist in the film.

A sequel to the 2018 film, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Raid 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original film, also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Like its previous part, the sequel will follow the Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes. Additionally, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-anticipated dance sequence Nasha.

