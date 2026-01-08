MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘De De Pyaar De 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet’s romantic comedy

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 hit theatres on November 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.01.26, 11:30 AM
Poster of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Poster of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ File picture

Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to his 2019 film starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 9, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

“Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari. Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 hit theatres on November 14.

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 comedy-drama about a 50-year-old single father, Ashish (Ajay Devgn), who falls for a 26-year-old woman, Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), and brings her to India to meet his family, who are still dealing with his separation from his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The sequel follows Ashish (Ajay), a 52-year-old London-based NRI investor, who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana’s (Rakul) family to get their approval for marriage. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father Rajji Khurana (R. Madhavan), who is younger than him.

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

Ajay will be next seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming film Raid 2, slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2025.

