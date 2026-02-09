After Hansal Mehta, stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits to using Mounjaro for weight loss

Stand-up comedian and content creator Aishwarya Mohanraj has revealed that she used the prescription medication Mounjaro for rapid weight loss, after years of struggling with weight gain linked to hormonal and mental health conditions.

In a recent YouTube video, Mohanraj reflected on growing up thin and how early comments about her body shaped her perspective. “I’ve grown up a skinny child,” she said, adding that being thin was never a concern because “the world is built for skinny girls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her weight began increasing sharply after she developed PCOD, hypothyroidism and insulin resistance, despite trying conventional measures such as diet control, exercise, hydration and daily step targets.

During this period, she was also diagnosed with clinical depression, which she described as a particularly difficult phase.

Recalling the impact on her self-image, she said it was a “crazy” time when she felt she was “spreading like ginger” and became deeply insecure. “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn’t see myself,” she said.

Mohanraj said her weight rose from about 51 kg to nearly 70 kg within six months in early 2021. She later worked with a trainer and nutritionist and saw changes in her body measurements, but said the numbers on the scale did not move much. Subsequent health issues, including plantar fasciitis and high uric acid levels, forced her to stop exercising for a period.

She eventually began treatment with Mounjaro, a medication used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes and also prescribed for chronic weight management.

Describing the outcome, she said, “That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad. It’s crazy and insane”.

Mohanraj also spoke about the downsides of the medication, including side effects and cost. “The first month, I had intense nausea… I lost a lot of hair… I would be remiss if I did not mention how expensive this drug is. It truly is. It costs Rs 4,000 per shot. So you can do the math,” she said.

She added that while the drug may be considered the “best way” because of comparatively fewer side effects, it ultimately did not suit her body. “Just because something is easy doesn’t mean it’s wrong… Find reliable people, get help, and fix things however you can because this is your only life”.

Last year, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had revealed that he had begun taking Mounjaro (tirzepatide) under medical supervision to manage rising blood sugar levels and weight. “In just a few months, I’m down nearly 10 kilos,” he wrote in a post on X in May, 2025.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Badshah were also under public scrutiny for their rapid weight-loss transformation.