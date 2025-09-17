‘Raktabeej 2’ trailer: Abir Chatterjee faces off against Ankush Hazra in Bangladesh

Ankush Hazra’s terrorist Munir Alam faces off against Abit Chatterjee’s intelligence officer Pankaj Singha in the trailer for Raktabeej 2, dropped by makers Windows Production on Wednesday.

A sequel to Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 action thriller Raktabeej, the film also features Mimi Chakraborty as Sanjukta Mitra, an officer of West Bengal police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer picks up after the events of the first film. A plot to assassinate Animesh Chatterjee, the President of India (played by Victor Banerjee), is afoot as he is on a state visit to Bangladesh. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sultana Rahman (Seema Biswas) is also on the radar of terrorists.

What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase as intelligence officer Pankaj and Sanjukta race against time to nab the terrorists.

Raktabeej 2 also stars Anashua Majumdar, Kanchan Mullick, Subrata Dutta, Koushani Mukherjee, Nusrat Jahan in key roles. The film is set to clash with Dev-starrer Raghu Dakat, and Srabanti Chatterjee’s Devi Chaudhurani at the box office this Durga Puja.