Abhishek Bachchan says he would never remake his father’s iconic films

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says he has grown up as a fan of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, whose films he would watch as often as he could growing up, but he would never want to recreate any of them.

Abhishek spoke on the second day of IFP, the multi-disciplinary creative festival which was held at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios between November 29 and November 30.

"I would never ever want to recreate any of my father's films, and the reason I say that is because I have grown up wanting to be Amitabh Bachchan. I am Bachchan's biggest fan. I used to watch my dad's films as often as I could," he said.

The actor added there was a point when he would only watch Amitabh's films.

"There was a point in time in my childhood, I only watched my father's films, and afterwards and my friends would go to the backyard and re-enact the entire film — the fight was who was going to play Bachchan. I don't know many people in my generation who didn't grow up idolising him," he said.

"I am not talking as a son, I am talking as a fan. My father, the reason why I consider him to be the greatest and ever was and ever will be — whenever I watch an Amitabh Bachchan film, I am never thinking 'How would I have done it.’ Secondly, a bit of arrogance as an artist that I can do it better — I don't think anybody can do it better than Amitabh Bachchan; there is no point doing it," he added.

Abhishek's latest work is "Housefull 5", which released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. It was the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise.

