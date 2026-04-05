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‘Aaryan’ actor Vishnu Vishal announces break from social media: ‘Will be back soon’

Vishnu Vishal will next feature in the upcoming Tamil romantic film ‘Irandu Vaanam’ and ‘Gatta Kusthi 2’, a sequel to his 2022 film of the same name

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.26, 02:59 PM
Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal Instagram

Tamil cinema actor Vishnu Vishal has said he will be taking a short break from social media.

The actor, known for Tamil films such as Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kullanari Koottam, and Ratsasan, shared a post on his X handle, adding he will also be sharing updates on his upcoming films with fans soon.

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“Taking a small break from social media...Will be back soon with movie updates...#IranduVaanam#GattaKusthi2,” he wrote.

He will next feature in the upcoming Tamil romantic film Irandu Vaanam and Gatta Kusthi 2, a sequel to his 2022 film of the same title.

His latest work is Aaryan, which released in November. The film was directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz. It also starred Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles.

The film revolved around a dedicated cop trying to catch a mastermind serial killer.

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